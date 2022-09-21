Police: 1 critically injured in shooting at South Linden gas station

The Columbus Division of Police is searching for information on the suspect.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is seriously injured after a reported shooting at a Sunoco gas station in South Linden early Wednesday morning, according to police.

The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened at the gas station in the 1900 block of Cleveland Avenue around 2 a.m.

The victim, who police described as a female, was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.