COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting that happened Tuesday evening in north Columbus.

Officers were called to the shooting scene in the 6400 block of Newtown Drive, near Cleveland Avenue and Interstate 270, at around 5:45 p.m.

The person who was shot was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital.