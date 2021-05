The crash happened in the 1000 block of Atcheson Street

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle just east of downtown Columbus, according to police.

Dispatchers told 10TV they received a call about the crash in the 1000 block of Atcheson Street just after 8:30 a.m.

The person who was hit was taken to Grant Medical Center.

Police said the driver did not stay on the scene.