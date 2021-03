Officers were called to the 500 block of Wedgewood Drive around 11:45 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was hospitalized Friday after a shooting in west Columbus.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Wedgewood Drive in the Hilltop area around 11:45 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

Columbus police said the person who was shot was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.