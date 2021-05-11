1 injured in east Columbus shooting

According to police, the victim was taken to Grant Medical Center.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured in a shooting in east Columbus on Tuesday evening.

Columbus police received a call for reports on a shooting in the 800 block of South Kellner Road shortly after 6:20 p.m.

According to police, a suspect shot a victim during a disagreement in the parking lot of an apartment building and then left the scene.

Police said the victim was taken to Grant Medical Center and initially listed in critical condition. The victim is now expected to survive.