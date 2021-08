Police said the shooting victim was dropped off at Grant Medical Center just before 2 a.m. Monday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after being shot in Columbus Monday morning, according to Columbus police.

A shell casing was found along Neil Avenue, between Buttles Avenue and Hubbard Avenue while detectives investigate where exactly the shooting took place.

Neil Avenue is closed in that area as police investigate.