According to Columbus Police, the shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m. in an alleyway near the corner of East Sycamore Street and South 22nd Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Columbus, east of German Village, early Thursday morning.

According to Columbus Police, the shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m. in an alleyway near the corner of East Sycamore Street and South 22nd Avenue.

One person was shot and taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

There is no word yet on a suspect.