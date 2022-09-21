Police searching for 5 suspects involved in shooting at South Linden gas station

The Columbus Division of Police released photos of five suspects from a shooting at a Sunoco gas station in South Linden.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 33-year-old woman is seriously injured after she was shot during an attempted robbery at a gas station in South Linden early Wednesday morning, according to police.

The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened at the Sunoco gas station in the 1900 block of Cleveland Avenue around 2 a.m. While the woman was preparing to leave with another person, two suspects followed them outside and attempted to rob them with handguns, according to police.

There was a struggle during the robbery that resulted in a shot being fired that struck the woman. She was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Police released photos of the two suspects along with three others who were inside the gas station with them prior to the attempted robbery.

The three suspects inside the gas station ran from the scene while the two armed suspects left in a dark vehicle.