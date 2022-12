Officers were called to the 500 block of Columbian Avenue, just north of West Mound Street, around 9:45 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured during a shooting in the Hilltop neighorhood Wednesday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The victim, only identified as a male, was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.