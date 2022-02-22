x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

1 critical after being found shot in north Columbus

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.
Credit: 10TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after they were found shot Tuesday night in north Columbus.

Police report officers responded to the 5800 block of Satinwood Drive just after 8:45 p.m.

Officers at the scene say the victim was found outside between two homes. It's not clear where the shooting happened.

The victim was taken to Riverside Medical Center.

There's currently no information about a suspect. Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

CrimeTracker 10: Recent Coverage  

Related Articles

In Other News

Surveillance video of deadly north Roosters shooting released