1 critical after being found shot in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after they were found shot Tuesday night in north Columbus.

Police report officers responded to the 5800 block of Satinwood Drive just after 8:45 p.m.

Officers at the scene say the victim was found outside between two homes. It's not clear where the shooting happened.

The victim was taken to Riverside Medical Center.

There's currently no information about a suspect. Police have not said what led up to the shooting.