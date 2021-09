Police did not have any information on a suspect.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a woman was injured in a shooting Monday night in East Linden.

Officers went to the 1800 block of Aberdeen Avenue just west of Joyce Avenue around 8 p.m. on a reported shooting.

The victim was taken to Riverside Medical Center and was initially listed in critical condition. Police now say the victim is expected to survive.

There's no word on what led to the shooting.