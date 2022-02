The shooting happened in the 2800 block of Marblewood Drive just before 11:30 p.m., according to Columbus Police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is critically injured after being shot in northeast Columbus late Thursday night.

There is no word yet on the cause of the shooting and a suspect has not yet been named.