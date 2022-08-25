Motorcyclist in critical condition after hit-skip in north Columbus

One person is in critical condition after a hit-skip crash at the intersection of East 5th Avenue and North 22nd Street Thursday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a car in north Columbus Thursday morning.

According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of East 5th Avenue and North 22nd Street in Columbus at approximately 7:30 a.m. The westbound lanes on East 5th Avenue are closed.

The motorcyclist was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. The vehicle involved did not stay at the scene.

Police are now looking for a dark colored Chevrolet Impala.