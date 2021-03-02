Man critically injured after being hit by ambulance on I-71 North while trying to flee crash

Police say the man was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on I-71 South around Morse Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition after being hit by an ambulance Tuesday on I-71 North at Morse Road, according to Columbus police.

Officers received the call about the crash at approximately 5:50 p.m.

According to police, no one was hurt in the initial crash.

The man initially stayed at the scene, but at some point tried to run away when he was hit by an ambulance on I-71 North.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.