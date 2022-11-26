1 critical, 2 in custody following Licking County shooting

Deputies from the Licking County Sheriff's Office were called to the 3900 block of Francis Road in Newark at 8:18 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two suspects are in custody following a shooting in Licking County that seriously injured one person Thursday night.

When officers arrived, they found a victim, described as male, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was flown to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, a release from the sheriff's office says.

The deputies investigating the scene learned that the suspects had left in a blue Chevy truck following the shooting.

Park rangers found one of the suspects, 32-year-old Tiffany Hannah, at Dillon Dam shortly after the incident. Hannah was arrested and charged with assault and vandalism.

In the early morning hours on Friday, Muskingum County Sheriff's deputies found the second suspect, 29-year-old Julian Morris near Black Run Road.

Morris was arrested on charges of felonious assault and weapons under disability.

Both suspects are being held at the Licking County Jail.