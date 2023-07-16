Person critically injured after being pulled from pool at Ohio State aquatics center

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after they were pulled from a pool at The Ohio State University on Sunday.



The Columbus Division of Fire confirmed that medical crews were called to The Bill and Mae McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, located at 1847 Neil Ave.



Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter told 10TV that the person was pulled from the pool by lifeguards. He was transported to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition.



