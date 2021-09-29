1 injured in southeast Columbus officer-involved shooting

Columbus police said the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on Kimberly Parkway East.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting in southeast Columbus.

Dispatchers said they received a 911 call and could hear a man and woman arguing.

While the line was open, the woman said the man had a knife.

Shots were fired after officers responded. Police said no officers were injured.

The person who was shot was taken to Grant Medical Center.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.