Police say they were called to a reported shooting in the 1800 block of South 4th Street around 3:40 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in south Columbus Thursday afternoon.

The man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital.