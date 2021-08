The shooting happened before 12:50 p.m. in the 1700 block of East Whittier Street near Rhoads Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police said one person is critically injured after a reported shooting in Columbus Friday afternoon.

According to police, the victim was taken to Grant Medical Center.