1 critical following shooting in Franklinton

The shooting happened in the 500 block of West Broad Street.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was critically injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Columbus, authorities tell 10TV News.

The Columbus Division of Police responded to the 500 Block of West Broad Street in the city's Franklinton neighborhood at approximately 4:30 a.m.

Once on scene, officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to Grant Medical Center. One person in critical condition, the other is said to be stable, according to police.

No arrests have been made. The Columbus police investigation is ongoing.

