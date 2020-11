Columbus police were called just before 6:45 a.m. to the 1500 block of Watkins Road, near Watkins Elementary School.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition following a shooting in the Marion-Franklin area Tuesday morning.

CPD dispatchers told 10TV one person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.