It happened just before 6:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of East Livingston Avenue at a Shell gas station.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday morning.

The person who was shot was taken to Grant Medical Center.

No other information was immediately available.