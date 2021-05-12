1 critical following east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition following a shooting that happened in east Columbus last week, according to police.
Officers were dispatched May 5 just after 6:20 p.m. to the 800 block of South James Road.
Authorities said multiple people called in saying they heard multiple gunshots fired.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.