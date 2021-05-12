1 critical following east Columbus shooting

Officers were dispatched Wednesday just after 6:20 p.m. to the 800 block of South James Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition following a shooting that happened in east Columbus last week, according to police.

Officers were dispatched May 5 just after 6:20 p.m. to the 800 block of South James Road.

Authorities said multiple people called in saying they heard multiple gunshots fired.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.