It happened just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and East 12th Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a crash on Cleveland Avenue Thursday morning.

It happened just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and East 12th Avenue.

Authorities told 10TV Cleveland Avenue is closed from E. 12th Avenue to Chittenden Avenue.

One person was taken to a local hospital.

Motorists can take a detour to Joyce Avenue or I-71.