1 critical following crash involving ATV, SUV in east Columbus

The ATV driver was taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a crash that happened Monday evening on the city's east side, according to Columbus police.

The crash, which involved an ATV and an SUV, happened in the area of East Broad Street and North James Road.

A call about the crash was received at 6:48 p.m., according to police.

The ATV driver was taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene.