1 critical following crash in southeast Franklin County

A Chrysler PT Cruiser was headed east on US 33 when it went off the left side of the road for an unknown reason.

Example video title will go here for this video

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — One person is in critical condition following a crash that happened early Saturday morning in southeast Franklin County.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 1:15 a.m. in the area of US 33 between Ebright and Bixby roads in Madison Township.

A Chrysler PT Cruiser was headed east on US 33 when it went off the left side of the road for an unknown reason. The PT Cruiser hit a guardrail and its engine became separated from the rest of the vehicle.

The sheriff's office reports the PT Cruiser then went back onto the road and was hit by a Mercedes C300. Both vehicles became stuck together, continued east on US 33 and crossed to the right side of the road.

A Ford Fusion that was going east on US 33 hit the engine that had become separated from the PT Cruiser.

The driver of the PT Cruiser was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition. The people who were inside the other vehicles suffered minor injuries and were not hospitalized.

The road is back open.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.