Columbus police say the crash happened just after 2 p.m. near the intersection of Brice Road and Chantry Drive.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition following a single-vehicle crash in east Columbus Saturday afternoon.

Columbus police say the crash happened just after 2 p.m. near the intersection of Brice Road and Chantry Drive.

The person was taken to a local hospital.

No roads have been shut down from the crash.