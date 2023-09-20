1 seriously injured after shooting in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was seriously injured after a shooting in east Columbus Wednesday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police.



Officers were called on a report of a shooting in the 600 block of North Dawson Avenue near Bexley Heights around 7:30 p.m.



One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.



There is currently no suspect information. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unavailable at this time.



This is a developing story. Stick with 10TV as we learn more.