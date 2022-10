The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened on Preswicke Mill off of east Broad Street around 8 p.m.

BLACKLICK, Ohio — One person was injured in a Blacklick shooting Monday night.

The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened on Preswicke Mill off of east Broad Street around 8 p.m.

The person was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.