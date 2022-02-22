1 critical after vehicle crashes into north Columbus apartment building

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. in the 4400 block of Karl Road, according to Columbus Police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition after his vehicle crashed into a north Columbus apartment complex Tuesday morning.

Columbus Fire said the vehicle was traveling south on Karl Rd. near Morse Rd. when it hit a pole at a high speed. The car then crashed into the front entrance of the apartment building.

The driver of the vehicle was unconscious when authorities arrived at the scene. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.