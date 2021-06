There's currently no information about a suspect.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a stabbing Saturday morning at a gentleman's club in east Columbus.

Police say the stabbing happened at Columbus Confidential, located at 1962 Lake Club Drive.

A call about the stabbing was received at 2:25 a.m.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment.

Police have not said what led to the stabbing.