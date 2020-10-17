1 critical after single-vehicle crash in west Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash that happened early Saturday morning in west Franklin County.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just after 2:20 a.m. on Feder Road just west of Alton Darby Creek Road in Prairie Township.
According to authorities, a 2014 silver Chevy Captiva was going west on Feder Road, when the vehicle went off the road.
The vehicle then crashed through a shrub line and down into the Clover Groff Run Creek.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office Crash Investigation Unit at 614-525-6113.