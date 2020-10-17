1 critical after single-vehicle crash in west Franklin County

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just after 2:20 a.m. on Feder Road just west of Alton Darby Creek Road in Prairie Township.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash that happened early Saturday morning in west Franklin County.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just after 2:20 a.m. on Feder Road just west of Alton Darby Creek Road in Prairie Township.

According to authorities, a 2014 silver Chevy Captiva was going west on Feder Road, when the vehicle went off the road.

The vehicle then crashed through a shrub line and down into the Clover Groff Run Creek.

The crash remains under investigation.