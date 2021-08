The shooting happened just after 5 a.m. on the 100 block of Heatherbridge Lane near East Broad Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person has died following a shooting in east Columbus near Blacklick early Thursday morning.

The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead at 5:40 a.m.

No other information was immediately available.