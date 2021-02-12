1 critical after shooting in South Hilltop

The shooting happened just after 2:20 a.m. at South Highland Avenue and Sheridan Street, according to Columbus police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the South Hilltop area of Columbus early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened just after 2:20 a.m. at South Highland Avenue and Sheridan Street, according to Columbus police.

Officers found the man, 58, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was shot once in the stomach, right arm and right leg, police said.