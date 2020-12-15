1 dead after shooting in parking lot of East Livingston Avenue store

The shooting happened in the back parking lot of Thirsty's Drive Thru, located at 4049 East Livingston Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting that happened Monday night in east Columbus, according to a police dispatcher.

A call about the shooting was received at 9:57 p.m.

The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East and was pronounced dead just before 11 p.m.

The name of the person who died has not been released.

Police say they are looking for a maroon-colored vehicle.