1 critical after shooting in north Columbus

The shooting happened at the corner of Karl Road and State Route 161 at 3:20 a.m., police said.
Credit: KGW

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in North Columbus early Wednesday morning.

According to officers at the scene, the shooting started at The DollHouse of Columbus Strip Club and continued north on Karl Road.

The victim left their vehicle and was found at the corner of Karl Road and State Route 161 at 3:20 a.m., police said. 

The victim was taken to Riverside Medical Center in critical condition. 

Police have not released any information on a potential suspect. 

The intersection of Karl Rd. and SR-161 is currently blocked off.

