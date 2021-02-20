1 critical, 1 hurt after being found shot in Linden area

One victim was taken to Riverside Medical Center in critical condition. A second victim was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and is listed as stable.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition and a second person is hurt after being found shot Saturday morning in the Linden area.

Columbus police say officers responded to the 1700 block of Genessee Avenue just east of Cleveland Avenue shortly after 5 a.m.

The victims were found in that area, but police are not sure on where the actual shooting happened.

One victim was taken to Riverside Medical Center in critical condition. The other victim was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and is listed in stable.

Police say a car was found in the area and had crashed into a gas line. It's not clear yet if this is connected to the shooting.