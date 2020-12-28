Man dies following mobile home fire in south Columbus

The Columbus Division of Fire says flames broke out a mobile home on Londoncrest Drive Monday around 2 a.m.

GROVE CITY, Ohio — A man is dead following an early morning mobile home fire in south Columbus.

The Columbus Division of Fire says they received a call about a fire in the 1700 block of Londoncrest Drive Monday around 2 a.m.

A neighbor helped the man escape the fire. The man was then taken to OSU Wexner Medical Center where he died just after 3 a.m.

The man's name has not been released.

A woman also escaped the fire on her own. There's no word on her condition.

The fire did not spread to any nearby homes.

The home is a total loss.