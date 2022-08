One person is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Columbus Tuesday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Columbus early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of East Cooke Road and Foster Street just after 4:30 a.m., Columbus police said.

Police said the motorcycle driver was taken to Riverside Medical Center and described as critical.

The intersection is closed and drivers should avoid the area at this time, police said.