Motorcyclist killed after crashing into car in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist is dead after he crashed into a car Monday night in north Columbus.
Columbus police say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Sinclair Road.
According to police, a man on a motorcycle lost control and hit a vehicle that was stopped as it was trying to make a turn.
The man was taken to Riverside Medical Center where was pronounced dead at 8:59 p.m.
Police said the driver of the vehicle did remain at the scene.
The Columbus Police Accident Investigation Unit is looking into the crash.