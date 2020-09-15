Woman in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Hilltop neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a woman is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle Monday night in the Hilltop neighborhood.
The victim was hit in the area of West Broad Street and North Eureka Avenue after 8:30 p.m.
Witnesses at the scene stated two cars were drag racing down West Broad Street.
An officer at the scene said the woman was hit while she was in a crosswalk. She was taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment.
Police say they are looking for a black SUV.
The area around West Broad Street and North Eureka Avenue is currently shut down.