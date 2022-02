The crash happened at Sullivant Avenue and South Highland Avenue just before 4 a.m., according to Columbus Police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle while walking in the Hilltop area Tuesday morning.

This happened at Sullivant Avenue and South Highland Avenue just before 4 a.m., according to Columbus Police.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Sullivant Ave. is currently closed in both directions at Highland Ave.