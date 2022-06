Columbus Police said the person was walking in the area of South Central Ave. and Union Ave. when they were hit. The driver of that vehicle fled the scene.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is critical after being hit by a car in Columbus early Friday morning.

Columbus Police said the person was walking in the area of South Central Avenue and Union Avenue when they were hit around 2 a.m. The driver of that vehicle fled the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.