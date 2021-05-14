1 critical, 2 hurt in crash involving 2 vehicles in west Columbus

There's no word on what caused the crash.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition and two others were hurt in a crash involving two vehicles on Friday in west Columbus.

Police say the crash happened just before 1 p.m. in the area of West Broad Street and North Westgate Avenue.

According to Columbus police, one person was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in critical condition. A second person was also taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in stable condition. Additionally, police say an adult male was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

Officers at the scene told 10TV it's believed racing was somehow a factor in the crash. Police are currently reviewing surveillance video from the area where the crash happened.

Only one car was found at the scene. It's believed the second car drove away. Police have have not provided a description for the second vehicle.