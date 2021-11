The crash happened around 4:35 a.m. at the intersection of E. Livingston Avenue and S. James Road, according to police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were injured in a crash that happened in east Columbus Thursday morning.

Authorities said both victims were taken to Grant Medical Center where one is in critical condition and the other is stable.

The intersection of E. Livingston Avenue and S. James Road is currently shut down.