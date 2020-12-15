Man, young girl critical after car hits pole in Linden area

There's no word on what caused the crash.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man and a young girl are in critical condition after a car crashed into a pole Monday night in the Linden area.

A Columbus police dispatcher says the crash happened at Cleveland and Arlington Avenues.

A Columbus police dispatcher said a call came in at 7:49 p.m.

The man was taken to Grant Medical Center.

The girl, who police say is under the age of 5, was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital.

The northbound lanes of Cleveland Avenue are currently shut down and the eastbound lanes of Arlington Avenue are currently closed.