1 critical, 1 injured in house fire near Hilltop area

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition and another injured after a fire in the Hilltop area early Tuesday morning.

Battalion Chief Steve Martin with the Columbus Division of Fire said Columbus police responded to a burglar alarm around 3:19 a.m. in the 1100 block of St. Jude Avenue.

Police then called the fire department at 3:23 a.m. when they saw smoke and fire coming from the home.

Chief Martin told 10TV that one victim was taken to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital in critical condition. A second victim was also taken to Ohio Health Doctors Hospital and is expected to be OK.