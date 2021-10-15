1 critical, 1 injured after shooting in Columbus

The shooting happened in the area of Shanley Drive and Karl Road just before 9:30 p.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people, ages 19 and 45, were shot Thursday night in Columbus.

The shooting happened in the area of Shanley Drive and Karl Road just before 9:30 p.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police.

One victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was not able to be interviewed by police because of his condition, police said.

The second victim was treated at the scene for a minor gunshot wound to his abdomen. He said he heard about four to five gunshots, but did not see the shooter.