COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition, and another person was hurt following a crash Sunday morning in north Columbus.

According to police, the crash happened on I-270 East at Sancus Boulevard around 3:20 a.m.

At least one person has life-threatening injuries. The other person was described as stable.

All lanes of I-270 East near Sancus Boulevard were initially shut down, but have since reopened.