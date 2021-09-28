1 child, 3 other people injured in northwest Columbus multi-vehicle crash

The crash happened around 7:50 p.m. in the area of Abbey Church Road and Sawmill Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A multi-vehicle crash in northwest Columbus left a child and three other people injured Tuesday evening, according to police.

Columbus police said there were at least four vehicles involved in the crash.

The four people injured in the crash were taken to a nearby hospital and their condition is reported as stable. The exact age of the child was not provided.

All northbound lanes of Sawmill Road are currently shut down.